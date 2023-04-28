Rapiscan Systems Classic - Round Two

Billy Andrade hits a hit tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Grand Bear Golf Club on April 2, 2022 in Biloxi, Miss.

 Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for PGA Tour Champions

The 78-player Mitsubishi Electric Classic field is officially set.

PGA Tour Champions professionals will compete in the 54-hole tournament on May 5-7, at TPC Sugarloaf for a share of the $2 million prize purse and a chance to increase their standing on the Charles Schwab Cup points list. 

