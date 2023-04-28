The 78-player Mitsubishi Electric Classic field is officially set.
PGA Tour Champions professionals will compete in the 54-hole tournament on May 5-7, at TPC Sugarloaf for a share of the $2 million prize purse and a chance to increase their standing on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
Newest additions to the field include World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples, Charles Schwab Cup leader David Toms and former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup captain Steve Stricker, as well as Tim O'Neal, Scott Parel, Scott Dunlap and Billy Andrade, who all have ties to the state of Georgia.
"From past champions to the Charles Schwab Cup leader, we're thrilled to welcome the legends of the game to TPC Sugarloaf," said tournament director Ashley Hamilton. "The strength of our field will make for a competitive and entertaining tournament for golf fans to witness."
2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic field by the numbers:
• PGA TOUR major winners: 17
• PGA TOUR Champions major winners: 22
• PGA TOUR winners: 55 (330 total wins)
• PGA TOUR Champions winners: 50 (249 total)
• Past Mitsubishi Electric Classic winners: 8
• World Golf Hall of Fame members: 7
Complete Tournament Field
Stephen Ames (2017 champion)
Billy Andrade (Georgia resident)
Stuart Appleby
Woody Austin (2016 champion)
Doug Barron
Notah Begay III (Mitsubishi Electric Classic debut)
Shane Bertsch
Jason Bohn (PGA Tour Champions debut)
Paul Broadhurst
Olin Browne (2015 champion)
Alex Cejka
K.J. Choi
Darren Clarke
Russ Cochran
Brian Cooper
Fred Couples (World Golf Hall of Fame member)
Glen Day
Chris DiMarco
Ken Duke
Scott Dunlap (Georgia native)
Joe Durant
David Duval
Ernie Els (World Golf Hall of Fame member)
Steve Flesch (2018 and 2022 champion)
David Frost
Jim Furyk
Brian Gay
Matt Gogel
Retief Goosen (World Golf Hall of Fame member)
Paul Goydos
Richard Green
Jay Haas
Mark Hensby
Tim Herron
John Huston
Thongchai Jaidee
Lee Janzen
Miguel Angel Jiménez (2014 champion)
Steve Jones
Robert Karlsson
Rob Labritz
Bernhard Langer (2013 champion; World Golf Hall of Fame member)
Jeff Maggert
Billy Mayfair
Scott McCarron (2019 champion)
David McKenzie
Rocco Mediate
Larry Mize
Colin Montgomerie (World Golf Hall of Fame member)
Tim O'Neal (Georgia native)
José María Olazábal (World Golf Hall of Fame member)
