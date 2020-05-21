Georgia Gwinnett College junior men’s tennis player Federico Bonacia has been recognized for his athletic and academic successes, earning Academic All-District At-Large honors by the College Sports Information Director of America.
This year’s awards were based upon a player’s career statistics after the 2020 spring sports season was cut short across all NCAA and NAIA levels by the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
Bonacia won the clinching point as GGC captured the 2019 NAIA national championship. He earned 2020 ITA All-American honors in singles and doubles after being ranked No. 2 nationally in doubles and No. 3 in singles.
The native of Rome, Italy, won all seven of his singles matches this spring and had an 11-1 doubles record. He had a 10-0 mark with senior teammate Federico Herrera Duran.
In 2019, Bonacia was a first NAIA All-America team selection after winning a team-high 46 matches. He was ranked No. 1 in doubles with a 24-3 record.
Student-athletes eligible for the academic recognition need to be in their second year at their current institution and have a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average. Student-athletes are selected in a vote among sports information directors within the district. The At-Large category consist of student-athletes competing in bowling, field hockey, golf, hockey, lacrosse, tennis, swimming and diving, men’s volleyball and wrestling.
Bonacia, an exercise wellness nursing major, is now eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, awarded later this spring.
