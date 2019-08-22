WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Two goals in the first 10 minutes propelled the No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team to a 3-0 season-opening victory at Grace College on Thursday evening.
Junior Krishna Clarke tallied two of GGC’s three first-half goals. He scored the team’s first goal of the season in the seventh minute, after stealing the ball and beating the Lancers’ goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation. Clarke added a second goal in the 10th minute, with an assist from freshman Ilan Adam, to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Aoci Pilipili found the back of the net in the 30th minute, after receiving a pass from senior Sagi Hirsch, for GGC’s third goal of the opening half.
The Grizzlies (1-0) were quite efficient offensively in the opener, having three tallies in four shots of the first 45 minutes of action. Six of the team’s seven shots made it to the opposing goal in the match.
Meanwhile, GGC junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made five saves in registering the shutout — the 11th of his collegiate career. Eight of Grace’s 10 shots came in the second half, when the hosts made an all-out effort to get back into the match.
Georgia Gwinnett won its season opener for the seventh time in the program’s eight seasons.