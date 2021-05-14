The UFC was one of the few sports organizations to that maintained a regular schedule during the pandemic, and its willingness to keep moving forward is now paying dividends.
As UFC 262 heads to the Houston Toyota Center in front of 17,000 fans this weekend, the world’s Mixed Martial Arts leader has already reported a new record gate of $4 million. The previous Toyota Center record of $3.5 million was set in February 2020 At UFC 247.
Saturday’s lightweight championship clash will provide some much needed clarity to a division that has been shrouded in mystery since the abrupt retirement of Khabib Nurmagomadov following his lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.
At the time of his retirement, Nurmagomadov was widely considered greatest fighter of all time in the lightweight division at 29-0. Nurmagomadov officially vacated his title in March. Numagemadov’s reasoning for retiring was due to the death of his father, who was his longtime coach and mentor. This Saturday, a new lightweight champion will be crowned in the fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.
Chandler is a former division I wrestler at the University of Missouri and a Bellator champion. Chandler comes to this fight after a stunning knockout victory in his UFC debut on “Fight Island” over elite Australian striker Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January. Despite being a relative UFC newcomer, Chandler believes his title fight against Oliveira is a “life-changing opportunity” for him and his family. The Missouri native believes that setting his pace will be the key to victory in this fight.
Chandler’s opponent, Oliveira, is a Brazilian Jujitsu practitioner, who possesses a lethal ground game. Oliveira has racked up a UFC record 14 submission victories during his career. Oliveira has wins over some of the UFC‘s best, including Kevin Lee and former champion Tony Ferguson on his current eight-fight win streak. Amassing eight knockouts in his UFC career, Oliveira is no one-trick pony.
Most experts will say styles make fights and grappler versus wrestler is a classic matchup. These similar styles often create matchups that are back-and-forth fights, which are sure to provide fireworks, in both the stand-up and on the mat.
Fans that tune into to UFC 262 will not likely be disappointed. It will be a night full of great matchups. The fights begin with the early preliminary card, starting at 6:30 on ESPN plus and the preliminary card at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2. The main card begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN plus, on pay-per-view.
Early Preliminary Card
· Gina Mazany v Priscila Cachoeira – Women’s Flyweight
· Kevin Aguilar v Tucker Lutz – Featherweight
· Christos Giagos v Sean Soriano – Lightweight
Preliminary Card
· Ronaldo Souza v André Muniz – Middleweight
· Lando Vannata v Mike Grundy – Featherweight
· Andrea Lee v Antonina Shevchenko – Women’s Flyweight
Jordan Wright v Jamie Pickett – Middleweight
Main Card
· Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler – Lightweight
· Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush – Lightweight
· Katlyn Chookagian v Viviane Araújo – Women’s Flyweight
· Shane Burgos v Edson Barboza – Featherweight
· Matt Schnell v Rogério Bontorin – Bantamweight
