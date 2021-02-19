Who: Landen Moss
School: Brookwood
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Won the Class AAAAAAA state championship at 195 pounds, finishing off a 26-1 season
Coach Chris Cicora’s take: “Landen Moss is a hard-working and full of energy. He is a relentless competitor who had success this season dictating matches early on. After taking an early season loss he responded and never looked back. Landen had the first takedown in 28 out of 29 matches and has been an absolute hammer on top. He committed to his pursuit and it paid off with a state championship. I am proud of his work and very happy for Landen and his family.”
