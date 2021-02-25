Who: Maalik Leitch
School: South Gwinnett
Sport: Basketball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had 23 points and four assists in a state tournament-clinching win over Brookwood
Coach Qaree Howard's take: "Maalik Leitch is an overall great person to be around on and off the court. His energy and spirit are hard to match. He comes to every game and practice upbeat and ready to go. Maalik has spent these last two offseasons in the gym tirelessly working on his game to become a legit scorer and playmaker on this level. The future is bright for this kid, and we are a better program with him around."
