Who: Kevon Shepherd
School: South Gwinnett
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Scored 31 points in a victory over Cass
Coach Qaree Howard's take: "Kevon Shepherd is currently the only senior in the program at South Gwinnett and has been here all four years. He has accepted the challenge of leading this young group and is doing a great job every day on and off the court. We are currently 6-1 due to his hard work and effort. He is averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game. I have coached him all four years at South and I am super proud of his maturation over the years. I have challenged him every step of the way and he has always stood up to the test."
