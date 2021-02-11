Who: Jason Edwards
School: Parkview
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Scored a game-high 45 points in a 74-65 loss to Grayson, and had 23 points in a 60-57 win over South Gwinnett
Coach Jon Collins' take: "Jason is the ultimate competitor. He hates losing. I really think his competitiveness coupled with his hating to lose drives him to be the aggressive scorer that he is. We are blessed to have him as a Panther. He has helped our guys believe that losing is not OK nor accepted and a mindset of belief can do powerful things. I'm thankful for him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.