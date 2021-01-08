Who: Joey Bambinelli
School: Mill Creek
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Highlights: Won the 160-pound championship at the Gwinnett County Tournament with a pin in the finals
Coach Nathan White's take: "Joey has really stepped up as a leader this year. He has put in a ton of work since the state tournament ended last year and it is evident with the product he is putting on the mat. Any time you can make it this deep into the season undefeated, you are doing something right. I'm excited to see him continue to push himself and can't wait to see what he accomplishes the rest of the year."
