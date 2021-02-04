Who: Carly Heidger
School: Hebron Christian
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had 16 points and seven rebounds in a win over Rabun Gap and 17 points and seven rebounds in a win over Galloway
Coach Jan Azar's take: "Carly is one of the easiest players I have coached. She puts her team first and only wants one trophy, the one at the end of the season. She does not get caught up in individual accolades and will do whatever it takes for our team to be their best. There are many times I arrive at school early to find Carly in the gym shooting or in the weight room lifting. She is usually the last to put the ball away after practice. All of these things lead to a great player who wants to be the best she can be. Carly not only excels in basketball but she is also a state champion and state runner-up in volleyball. The sky is the limit for Carly. I am excited to get to coach her through the end of the season and can’t to see all that she accomplishes on the basketball court at Samford."
