Who: Jessie Parish
School: Hebron Christian
Sport: Basketball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals vs. Hillgrove, eight points and eight rebounds against South Gwinnett and 13 points and six rebounds against Collins Hill
Coach Jan Azar's take: "Jessie is an amazing athlete who can pick any sport and do it well. She is an extremely talented basketball player with a high basketball IQ. Jessie is a leader on the court and in the classroom and a great teammate. I love coaching her because she plays hard, listens to her coaches and allows us to push her to be her best. The sky is the limit for Jessie."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.