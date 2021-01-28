Who: Abby Wenham
School: Discovery
Sport: Swimming
Class: Senior
Highlights: Won the Titans' first Gwinnett County swimming title in the 50 freestyle, and also placed second in the 100 free at the county championship meet
Coach Lisa Couts-Creech's take: "We are so excited for Abby. She has made a big splash for Discovery and the swimming world. A dedicated student-athlete, Abby went to work, completed a workout, studied and then came to compete at county. She did this before winning Discovery’s first individual gold medal. Few would know that Abby has been ranked in state since her freshman year and has been captain for two years because she is so humble. She helped take Discovery’s first relay team to state her sophomore year. She motivates and encourages her fellow teammates. Abby is a true Splash of the Titans."
