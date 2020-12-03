Who: Lazaria Spearman
School: Dacula
Sport: Basketball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had 23 points, 22 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, and topped the 1,000-point mark for her career against No. 4 Luella
Coach Jason Adams' take: "Zee has really begun to elevate her game in a way that makes those around her even better. Playing against high level competition with two, top-five programs in our Dacula Tipoff Classic and playing with a very young and inexperienced team, she averaged 19 points and 16 rebounds, positioning her team with chances to win all three games. I really feel as this season progresses not only will our team continue to get even better, Zee's overall game will continue to evolve and others will get to see just how special she is as well."
