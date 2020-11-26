Who: Caleb Blackwell
School: Buford
Sport: Basketball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had 26 points in a victory over Providence Christian
Coach Eddie Martin's take: "Caleb has spent a lot of hours in the gym since last season. He has always been a good defender and this season he looks to contribute more on offense. He is becoming more of a complete player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.