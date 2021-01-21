Who: Nekaya Williams
School: Brookwood
Sport: Basketball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 69-46 win over South Gwinnett, had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 62-60 win over Grayson and had 14 points and five rebounds in a loss to Kell
Coach Courtney Mincy's take: "Nekaya has been a huge addition to the Lady Bronco Basketball program. She is a hard worker, great teammate and has one of the nicest personalities on the team. Last week, Nekaya had her first triple-double, which has given her the confidence she needed to step up and be a consistent contributor to the team. It took Nekaya some time to find her way on the team and feel comfortable with a new system, but she has continued to be coachable and work hard to understand her role on the team. Ever since that game, Nekaya has been nonstop and I believe last week was only a glimpse to what she is capable of accomplishing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.