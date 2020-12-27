Who: Diana Collins
School: Brookwood
Sport: Basketball
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Had 25 points, six assists and five steals in a 57-47 win over Banks County
Coach Courtney Mincy's take: "We are very proud on how Diana has been leading the team this season. She has continued to show great work ethic even throughout this pandemic. Having a player that works as hard as she does also helps the team to improve. Last week she showed a lot of maturity by being the coach on the floor and being aware of the clock. She has been very focused and positive on the court. She is a true scorer that can score various ways."
