Who: Ciera Hall
School: Brookwood
Sport: Basketball
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Had 18 points and three assists in a 61-58 win over Johns Creek
Coach Courtney Mincy's take: "Ciera Hall has improved so much from last year. She has always been very coachable and a great teammate. Over the summer, Ciera developed her shot to be more consistent as well as investing in some speed agility training. Ciera is a hard worker and each week continues to give the team the spark it needs at the right times. Players like Ciera are a dream to coach because she knows how to take constructive criticism and is not afraid to do the extra work."
