Who: Chris Cole
School: Brookwood
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Scored a game-high 26 points in a 70-62 victory over Rockdale
Coach Daniel Bowles' take: "Chris has met and exceeded expectations through our first few games. He's taken the responsibility of leading us on both ends of the floor. Averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor is great, but even more important is his unselfishness as he also leads our team in assists."
