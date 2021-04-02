2-Varsity-Coulson-Buchanan.jpg

Coulson Buchanan

Who: Coulson Buchanan

School: North Gwinnett

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Highlights: Struck out 16 in a victory over Mountain View

Coach Ryan Moity’s take: “The best word I can use to describe Coulson is competitor. Coulson is driven in all that he does. He is a tireless worker. He is a young man that has a lot of pride. It is important for him to be not only a great player, but a great teammate, student and person as well. His competitive nature is unmatched, and he is a great leader in every sense of the word.”

