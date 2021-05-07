Who: Isaiah Bond
School: Buford
Sport: Track and field
Class: Junior
Highlights: Won 8-AAAAAA titles in the 100-meter dash, tying his own school record at 10.59 seconds, and in the 200, lowering the school record to 21.43, as the Wolves won the team title
Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Isaiah Bond is driven to be great and he shows it on the track through his 10.5 speed. He believes in excellence when it comes to his workouts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.