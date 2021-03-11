Who: Kaitlyn Bobo
School: Wesleyan
Sport: Soccer
Class: Junior
Highlights: Scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian
Coach Glenn Archer's take: "Kaitlyn is a dynamic finisher around the goal, fast with incredible skill and footwork. As with several in our region, she was named to the Georgia High School Player of the Year watch list for Class A Private. More than that, Kaitlyn is a wonderful representative of Wesleyan, highly respected by all her coaches and peers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.