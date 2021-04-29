Daylon Carleton.jpg

Daylon Carleton

Who: Daylon Carleton

School: Parkview

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Highlights: Went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 9-5 win over nationally ranked Baylor (Tenn.)

Coach Chan Brown's take: "Daylon is just a great kid that works very hard. Daylon has worked extremely hard to come back from a knee injury last year and is just now getting back to 100 percent. Daylon is one of the key pieces to our team."

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.