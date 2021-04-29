Who: Daylon Carleton
School: Parkview
Sport: Baseball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 9-5 win over nationally ranked Baylor (Tenn.)
Coach Chan Brown's take: "Daylon is just a great kid that works very hard. Daylon has worked extremely hard to come back from a knee injury last year and is just now getting back to 100 percent. Daylon is one of the key pieces to our team."
