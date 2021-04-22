Who: Cade Sadler
School: Parkview
Sport: Baseball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Went 2-for-2 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a sacrifice fly in a win over Newton
Coach Chan Brown's take: "Cade Sadler has been a catalyst for the team this year offensively. Cade Sadler has had a great year for us. Cade has also been a huge leader for us on this team. Cade has an unbelievable work ethic about him."
