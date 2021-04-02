Who: Coulson Buchanan
School: North Gwinnett
Sport: Baseball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Struck out 16 in a victory over Mountain View
Coach Ryan Moity's take: "The best word I can use to describe Coulson is competitor. Coulson is driven in all that he does. He is a tireless worker. He is a young man that has a lot of pride. It is important for him to be not only a great player, but a great teammate, student and person as well. His competitive nature is unmatched, and he is a great leader in every sense of the word."
