Who: Bree Barley
School: North Gwinnett
Sport: Soccer
Class: Senior
Highlights: Scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Denmark
Coach Jeff Becker's take: "Bree's value to this team is inestimable. Her abilities as a soccer player are unquestionable. But what I will always remember is what an outstanding person she is. I have rarely encountered an individual who is as selfless, caring and kind as Bree. Her enthusiasm and determination are infectious. She only wants her teammates to win, and she's just as happy setting up goals as she is scoring them. As a player and as a person, Bree will be sorely missed when she graduates."
