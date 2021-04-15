Screenshot_20210415-144909_Gallery.jpg

Tyshon Patty

Who: Tyshon Patty

School: Mountain View

Sport: Baseball

Class: Sophomore

Highlights: Hit a walk-off grand slam home run for a 5-1 win over Brookwood, and had two hit (including a game-tying hit in the seventh to force extra innings), two RBIs and two runs against Newnan and added two hits and two RBIs against Lassiter

Coach Jason Johnson's take: "Tyshon has been awesome for us all year. He just seems to be at the plate in the biggest of moments, and he has come up clutch for us time and time again. I am so absolutely proud of Tyshon and what he has contributed to our team all year."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.