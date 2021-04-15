Who: Tyshon Patty
School: Mountain View
Sport: Baseball
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Hit a walk-off grand slam home run for a 5-1 win over Brookwood, and had two hit (including a game-tying hit in the seventh to force extra innings), two RBIs and two runs against Newnan and added two hits and two RBIs against Lassiter
Coach Jason Johnson's take: "Tyshon has been awesome for us all year. He just seems to be at the plate in the biggest of moments, and he has come up clutch for us time and time again. I am so absolutely proud of Tyshon and what he has contributed to our team all year."
