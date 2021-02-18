Who: Parker Emmett
School: Mill Creek
Sport: Lacrosse
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had two goals and an assist on the game-winning goal in a 5-4, comeback win over Greater Atlanta Christian
Coach Alan Tallman's take: "I like to think of Parker as the best kept secret in Gwinnett County or quite possibly the state. But I guess the secret is out now. Parker is a matchup nightmare because he's so dynamic with the ball in his stick. He's also got one heck of a step down shot that he can really hurt teams with off ball. Against GAC, he came up huge for us down the stretch. We noticed they were guarding him with a short stick and didn't seem to want to switch, so we isolated him for the tying and go-ahead goals. And his first goal brought our deficit to one, trailing 4-3, with a great step down shot on a feed from Max Calabrese. He was off to what would have been a pretty special season last year pre-COVID, but I'm excited to see him finish his career with a bang. He plans on attending Georgia Southern University where he'll be playing on their club team."
