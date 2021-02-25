Who: Emily Andrews
School: Lanier
Sport: Soccer
Class: Junior
Highlights: Scored twice in a 3-1 win over Winder-Barrow and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Habersham Central
Coach Shelby Carlyle's take: "Emily Andrews has been part of the varsity program at Lanier since her freshman season in 2019. She's always had a contagious passion and love for the game of soccer. As her confidence has grown this year, she's stepped up to become a strong offensive force. Andrews has put us on the board with several key goals in region games this season, and we are excited to see how the rest of the season plays out. The coaching staff and her teammates at Lanier are proud of her for representing us as the player of the week."
