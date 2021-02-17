Who: Layton Glisson
School: Hebron Christian
Sport: Soccer
Class: Senior
Highlights: Scored a school-record seven goals in a 10-0 win over George Walton, and had all three goals in a 3-2 win over Cherokee Bluff
Coach Russell Aguirre's take: "Having the opportunity to coach Layton has been an honor. She has come in and changed the intensity of our practices, the mindset of her teammates, and the way we play. Layton is a player who gets up and down the field and makes an impact. She is fast, aggressive, and creates goal scoring opportunities for herself and others. In just this short season, she has already broken the school record for most goals scored in a game, scoring seven against George Walton Academy. Not only is Layton an extremely talented player, but she is also a remarkable young lady, too. Layton is caring, encouraging, and a team-first player. I’ve seen her this season encourage each of her teammates and try to help make each one better. She pushes them and holds them accountable but in a servant-leader way. She doesn’t look to put her teammates down or call anyone out. I know her Hebron teammates are thankful and extremely glad that they get to share this season with her. She is a game-changer, an impact player, an example on and off the field. But she does it with grace and excellence."
