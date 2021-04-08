Who: Grady Bryant
School: Grayson
Sport: Baseball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had two hits, including a three-run home run, and and finished with five RBIs, and had a three-run home run, a double and scored three runs, both in wins over Newton
Coach Jed Hixson's take: "Grady’s approach to everything he does is one full of confidence and tenacity. Grady’s the guy you always feel comfortable with in a tight spot even with the game on the line. He's a gamer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.