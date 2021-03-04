Who: De'Yon Cannon
School: Grayson
Sport: Baseball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and had a double and two RBIs in a win over South Forsyth, and had two hits, including a double, in a win over Lowndes
Coach Jed Hixson's take: "De'Yon is a very athletic young man who has flourished both on the gridiron and the diamond and even through ups and downs has continued to persevere with a smile on his face and desire in his heart to be the best he can be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.