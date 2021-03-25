Who: Triniti Cassidy
School: Brookwood
Sport: Lacrosse
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Had nine goals in the Broncos' win over Collins Hill
Coach Dawn Thomas' take: "Triniti Cassidy currently leads the Lady Broncos in scoring with 37 goals this season and three assists. She is a dynamic playmaker with phenomenal speed, stick skills and lax IQ. Triniti is a hard worker who is committed to her craft and at any given moment you will find her encouraging and teaching the newer players on how to improve their skills. She is not only a great player on the field, but off the field as well. I feel extremely blessed to be able to coach such a wonderful young lady."
