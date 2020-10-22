Providence Christian wide receiver Skyler Jordan won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with North Gwinnett’s Kemar Brown, Buford’s Victor Venn and Dacula’s Adam Watkins this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Jordan earned the honor after catching nine passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns against Athens Christian last week.
“Skyler has had a tremendous season so far and continues to play well week in and week out,” Providence head coach Jonathan Beverly said. “He’s done a great job in our offense and he is also growing daily as a leader. Everyone knows that he’s the No. 1 target each Friday night but he works hard to get open and make contested catches. He’s done a great job of bringing along our quarterback and other younger offensive players. We only have two senior starters on offense and Skyler is doing a great job in leading not only that group but the whole team.
“There is zero doubt that he has Division I ability. Whether that is FBS or FCS remains to be seen. I’ve coached players that have gone on to both levels and Skyler has the attributes to play at that level. Because of the pandemic, he was not able to attend camps this summer, but we are working each and every week to make sure he has the best film possible.”
