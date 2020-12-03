North Gwinnett running back/linebacker Barrett Carter won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Archer's Jake Craven, Collins Hill's Sam Horn and Norcross' Mason Kaplan this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Carter earned the honor after rushing 17 times for 197 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff victory over Cherokee. He also had eight tackles (one for loss), three sacks, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery on defense.
"In the playoffs, you need your leaders to step up," North head coach Bill Stewart said. "Barrett was an impact player on both sides of the ball against Cherokee and continues to lead our football team. I am very proud of him."
