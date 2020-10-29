Norcross linebacker Zakye Barker won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Mill Creek’s Connor Bell, Dacula’s Blaine Jenkins and Lanier’s Kyle King this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Barker earned the honor after racking up 18 tackles (13 solos, seven for losses), two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in a double-overtime win over Mill Creek.
“We’re real proud of his progress and how he’s developing over the year,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “We’re proud of him and proud for all the recognition he’s getting. It’s well-deserved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.