Lanier’s Tyler Washington won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Norcross’ Trey Goodman, Brookwood’s Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Grayson’s A.J. Lopez this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Washington earned the honor after making eight catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and rushing eight times for 36 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Denmark.
“Tyler is a dynamic player who continues to elevate all aspects of his game,” Lanier head coach Korey Mobbs said. “He is a special player with the ball in his hands and continues to work hard every day to maximize his senior year.”
