Greater Atlanta Christian quarterback Deymon Fleming won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Parkview’s Jared Brown, Mill Creek’s Khamari Glover and Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Fleming earned the honor after completing 13 of 16 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-28 win at Burke County.
“Deymon had a great night versus Burke County,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “He made some great throws that led to big plays for our offense. He really ignited our offense with his play. He continues to lead our team with focus and maturity. He is an outstanding young man who is recognized on our campus for his character and leadership.”
