Dacula running back/linebacker Kyle Efford won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The junior won an online competition with Hebron's Colten Gauthier, Greater Atlanta Christian's Joseph Rose and Discovery's J.B. Seay this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Efford earned the honor after rushing 26 for 244 yards and two touchdowns on offense, as well as making seven tackles (three for losses), a sack and an interception on defense, in a win over Central Gwinnett.
"Kyle Efford was unbelievable in that game," Dacula head coach Clint Jenkins said. "To be honest, he carried us through the thing. He carried us through the game offensively. If anybody ever deserves to be player of the week, it's him for the way he played in that game."
