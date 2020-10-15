Dacula quarterback/wide receiver Kaleb Edwards won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Norcross’ Jamesky Blanchard, Buford’s Gabe Ervin Jr. and Archer’s Jose Quezada this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Edwards earned the honor after rushing 18 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and catching two passes for 83 yards and another score in a win over Lanier.
“Kaleb played an unbelievable game,” Dacula head coach Clint Jenkins said. “What makes it more impressive is he is doing it on both sides of the ball. He also made a great play on the onside kick to end out the game. He played his guts out all night. I’m glad he is on our team.”
