Collins Hill wide receiver Sean Norris won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Mill Creek’s Josh Battle, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Will Hardy and Norcross’ Zaire Lee this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Norris earned the honor after after catching six passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over North Gwinnett.
“Sean is one of the hardest-working kids who has bought in 100 percent to this program,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “He is loyal and committed to his team and is a selfless player. I am so proud of Sean and where he is today from where he started. Sean is very talented and is committed to being an elite wide receiver.”
