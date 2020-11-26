Buford running back Gabe Ervin won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Discovery's Rashad Ray, Brookwood's Dan Le-Hernandez and Norcross' Jahni Clarke this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Ervin earned the honor after rushing nine times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, along with catching two passes for 48 yards and another score, in a win over Dacula that clinched the Region 8-AAAAAA title.
"Gabe has been a great player for us all year, and even late last year when he hit his stride," Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. "He has grown into a great leader this season as well. It's a little different this year as he can attest when the target is on your back and everyone knows you're a great player but Gabe steps up to the challenge each and every week. He grinds out the tough yardage, but also has enough speed to take it to the house on every play. Just glad I don't have to coach against him."
