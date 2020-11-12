Buford defensive back/wide receiver Boyd Farmer won online voting this week as the Daily Post’s Fans Choice Football Player of the Week.
The senior won an online competition with Archer’s Vashaun Stockmann, Wesleyan’s Wyatt Hodges and Dacula’s Dylan Hand this week.
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursday at noon. The winner will be featured online and in the print edition.
Farmer earned the honor after after returning an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in a win over Lanier.
“Boyd is a great player, but an even better leader and teammate,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “This year he is a two-way player and he is really coming along on the defensive side of the ball. He works hard every day to get better. Boyd's pick-six in the Lanier game came at a critical time. We were only up three and needed a momentum shift, with Lanier driving. Boyd anticipated the ball and was in the right place at the right time. Very proud of his development in this area.”
