97_IMG_0216_210728AT04.jpg

Frank Osorio

Name: Frank Osorio

School: Archer

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Highlights: Had four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Discovery

Coach Andy Dyer's take: "Frank has developed himself into one of the best wide receivers around. We expect big things from him down the stretch."

