FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Archer's Frank Osorio From Staff Reports Oct 28, 2021

Name: Frank OsorioSchool: ArcherPosition: Wide receiver Class: SeniorHighlights: Had four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a win over DiscoveryCoach Andy Dyer's take: "Frank has developed himself into one of the best wide receivers around. We expect big things from him down the stretch." Tags Frank Osorio Football Player Wide Receiver American Football Sport Catch Andy Dyer Win Senior 