urgent FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Archer's Chase Sellers From Staff Reports Nov 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chase Sellers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Chase SellersSchool: ArcherPosition: Running back Class: SeniorHighlights: Rushed 21 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in a win over DuluthCoach Andy Dyer's take: "Chase has been a workhorse for us all year. He is a talented and tough football player." Recommended for you +12 PHOTOS: Scenes from Link to Lawrenceville bike ride Members of the Georgia Gwinnett College community participated in the annual Link to Lawrenceville bike ride on Oct. 29. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Player Chase Sport American Football Seller Andy Dyer Win Archer Class More Sports Sports urgent FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Archer's Chase Sellers From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Archer's Chase Sellers From Staff ReportsUpdated 30 min ago Sports GHSA assigns Seckinger to Class AAAA for Gwinnett school's debut in athletics From Staff Reports 1 hr ago Sports urgent GHSA assigns Seckinger to Class AAAA for Gwinnett school's debut in athletics From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Abandoned Hairless Puppy Transforms Into The Most Gorgeous Pittie | The Dodo Faith = Restored FANS CHOICE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Archer's Chase Sellers GHSA assigns Seckinger to Class AAAA for Gwinnett school's debut in athletics Fox & ‘The Masked Singer’ Creator Developing U.S. Version of ‘Lotto Singer’ {{title}} Latest Peachtree Packaging & Display sponsors Robotics Program at Discovery High School Attorneys criticize jury selection in the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery as court prepares for opening statements Element found in our teeth detected for the first time in galaxy 12 billion light-years away Lawrenceville to host Harvest Festival — featuring four country music acts — on Saturday Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismissed for telling joke about police shooting of Jacob Blake » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLawrenceville police ID suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student; victim remains on life supportFour Gwinnett schools moving up in latest Georgia High School Association reclassificationGwinnett commissioners reject decriminalization of small marijuana possession — then postpone a final decisionGwinnett County Public Schools police arrest students in five recent threats against schools; additional cases remain under investigationGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victoryDanica McKellar Leaving Hallmark to Join GAC FamilyCITY COUNCIL ELECTION UPDATES: One of Peachtree Corners' first City Council members, Jeanne Aulbach, has lost re-election bid to Joe SawyerGwinnett men included in federal indictments involving alleged conspiracy to sell methamphetamineAtlanta Braves to host World Series championship parade Friday followed by celebration concertLilburn abuzz with redevelopment activity across the city CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 31, 2021ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a wine cellar, golf course viewsIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 25-31PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1PHOTOS: Lawrenceville Boo Fest Treat Trail and MoviePHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Mac & Cheese FestivalPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1PHOTOS: Scenes from the Deutsche Klassic German Car Show CommentedGwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia (1)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1)Two mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar Hill (1)Georgia businesses pushing back on Biden's tax compliance agenda (1)THOMAS: The Pandora papers (1)'Rust' armorer 'mishandled' guns on previous film with Nicolas Cage, crew members say (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 404-881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which character from the 80's TV show, The Golden Girls, best matches your personality? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Blanche Dorothy Sophia Rose Dreyfus (the neighbor's dog) I'm not sure. I've never watched the show. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.