Who: Lael Ayala
School: Mill Creek
Sport: Softball
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had a walk-off, two-run double in the Hawks’ victory over North Gwinnett
Coach Paul Pierce’s take: “Lael is a hard worker and such an attention-to-detail player. She is committed to Harvard, which tells you her dedication in the classroom as well. Lael is a joy to coach and we are so excited for her.”
