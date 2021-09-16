urgent FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mill Creek's Aria Davis From Staff Reports Sep 16, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aria Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Who: Aria DavisSchool: Mill CreekSport: Softball Class: SophomoreHighlights: Went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs in a 14-2 win over Peachtree RidgeCoach Paul Pierce's take: "Aria is a terrific young lady that works hard every day. I am so excited and proud for her to win this award." Recommended for you +10 MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail Here are 10 felony bookings from this week at the Gwinnett County Jail. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Aria Athlete Sport Baseball Doubles Davis Paul Pierce Choice Home Run More Sports Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. 