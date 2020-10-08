Who: Angelica Gallegos
School: Mill Creek
Sport: Softball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs in a win over Collins Hill
Coach Paul Pierce’s take: “AG has worked so hard over the last four years. She has anchored behind the plate and gives our team all she has every day. She is a tremendous teammate and I am so proud of her.”
