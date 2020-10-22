Who: Joya Screen
School: North Gwinnett
Sport: Volleyball
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Had 19 kills, one ace and four digs in the Bulldogs’ win over Mill Creek in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals
Coach Kristina Stinson’s take: “Joya Screen is not only an incredibly talented, go-to player that her teammates and coaches can always count on, but also Joya brings amazing elements of leadership, competitiveness and fun into our gym every single day. Joya is so committed in the offseason to grow as a player for her team, and that growth from last season to this season has been a testament to her commitment. As a sophomore, we are so beyond proud of Joya and her accomplishments over the past two seasons, and we are so excited to see what she still has in store. She is a great teammate, and she brings so much laughter to coaches and players alike. Joya Screen truly lives up to her name as she brings so much joy to our team and our program at North Gwinnett.”
