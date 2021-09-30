Offers go here

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Grayson's Nia McKnight

  • 0
thumbnail_image.png

Nia McKnight

Who: Nia McKnight

School: Grayson

Sport: Softball

Class: Sophomore

Highlights: Had three hits and four RBIs in a win over Newton, had two hits in a win over Dodge County and had three hits, including a two-run home run, and five RBIs in a win over North Atlanta

Coach Bill Batchelor's take: "Nia is a super talented player who can do it all both offensively and defensively. She has a chance to be one of the best to wear the green and gold."

