Who: Allie Wardle
School: Brookwood
Sport: Cross country
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Won the Region 4-AAAAAAA individual title with a time of 19 minutes, 26 seconds
Coach Chris Carter’s take: “Allie is really coming into her own as a runner. She's very, very driven. Her hard work over the summer and early part of fall is starting to show. Winning region was a big confidence booster, and I really enjoyed seeing it come together for her. I know she's really looking forward to toeing the line at state with her teammates next weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.